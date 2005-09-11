Sunday, September 11, 2005

Shell Beach: Blackie Campo's Marina

posted by Richerson at 1:37 AM 4 comments

Saturday, September 10, 2005

From WWLTV: Pics of Oil Spill

Click on the title.

posted by Richerson at 3:12 PM 2 comments

Mary Ann Trailer Park

posted by Richerson at 3:05 PM 1 comments

Monday, September 05, 2005

Meraux

This picture shows Meraux just past Murphy. The left corner shows Cypress Gardens subdivision.

posted by Richerson at 10:14 PM 1 comments

Joe Licciardi




















Rescued
















Safe




















Plane on home in Chalmette

posted by Richerson at 10:05 PM 3 comments

Additional Pictures

Brad Fals
















Commentary















Boats in Harbor
















Evacuation

posted by Richerson at 9:59 PM 9 comments

Sunday, September 04, 2005

Cars on top of homes in St. Bernard


This picture came from Reuters.

posted by Richerson at 11:31 AM 3 comments

Saturday, September 03, 2005

More Pictures Thanks to Brian Deubler

The following pictures were posted by Brian Deubler on www.nola.com.

posted by Richerson at 8:34 AM 10 comments

Deubler's Home




















Home Depot



















posted by Richerson at 8:13 AM 1 comments

Chalmette Vista from St. B Hwy















Nat'l Cemetary at Chalmette Monument















Chalmette Vista














St. B Hwy at Kaiser

posted by Richerson at 8:04 AM 0 comments

Buckaneer Villa

posted by Richerson at 7:58 AM 5 comments

Thursday, September 01, 2005

Satellite Image of Chalmette

This is a link to a satellite image of Chalmette. It shows Chalmette from AJ to Murphy Oil. You can see roof damage on AJ and CHS. AJ looks as though it will need to be completely rebuilt. I'm contacting the company with a plea that they publish more images of the rest of St. Bernard.

posted by Richerson at 7:27 PM 22 comments

Wednesday, August 31, 2005

Tara's answer

We took these pictures from the TV. It is Time Warner Cable Channel 76 in Houston. WWL was broadcasting until about 10:30 last night.

posted by Richerson at 11:25 AM 22 comments

Photos of St. Bernard Parish After Katrina

These pictures were taken from a television report on a cable station in Houston, TX. The photos are not the greatest quality, but I was standing in front of my TV with a digital camera; nevertheless, it's better than what we are getting any where else.

posted by Richerson at 12:41 AM 49 comments

Homes Floating

posted by Richerson at 12:05 AM

House That Men are Trapped In. Reporter Calling for Help.

posted by Richerson at 12:03 AM

2nd Man Trapped

posted by Richerson at 12:01 AM