Sunday, September 11, 2005
Saturday, September 10, 2005
From WWLTV: Pics of Oil Spill
Monday, September 05, 2005
Meraux
Sunday, September 04, 2005
Saturday, September 03, 2005
More Pictures Thanks to Brian Deubler
The following pictures were posted by Brian Deubler on www.nola.com.
Thursday, September 01, 2005
Satellite Image of Chalmette
This is a link to a satellite image of Chalmette. It shows Chalmette from AJ to Murphy Oil. You can see roof damage on AJ and CHS. AJ looks as though it will need to be completely rebuilt. I'm contacting the company with a plea that they publish more images of the rest of St. Bernard.
Wednesday, August 31, 2005
Tara's answer
We took these pictures from the TV. It is Time Warner Cable Channel 76 in Houston. WWL was broadcasting until about 10:30 last night.