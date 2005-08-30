Tuesday, August 30, 2005
- Name: Richerson
- Location: Houston, Texas, United States
Tina and Steven are St. Bernard Parish ex-patriots living in Houston, TX. We both graduated from AJ (Classes of '90 and '94 respectively) and moved on afterward, but our hearts and our families are still in St. Bernard.
17 Comments:
Wow... it doesn't look like the high school (where I graduated!). I just can't make it out. And my mother and grandparents' house is right down the street on Riverland Dr.
At least.. it was.
My dad who is legally blind was supposed to go to the high school shelter. I dont know if he made it or if he is ok. does anyone know anything about surviours in the shelters
I'm also looking for someone who lives on Riverland Drive. She is an older lady and was going to stay home alone (with her dog) during the storm. I would appreciate any info anyone may have.
IM FROM CHALMETTE LUISIANAN AND YES I DID SEE THOSE PICS AND IT IS GHORRIBLE. IM IN LITTLE ROCK ARKANSAS WITH MY SISTER AND MY OTHER FAMILY I HAVENT HEARD FROM ANYONE EVER SINCE WE LEFT.. DOES ANYONE KNOW WHAT IS GOING ON I MEAN ARE THEY FIXING THE LEVVES AND WHEN THEY DO WHEN WILL WE BE ABLE TO COME BACK?? ANYWAYS I HAVE LOST EVERYTHING LEAVING MY 3 CARS AT MY HOUSE AND I WOULDN T DOUBT THAT MY TRUCK FLOATED AWAY. PLEASE CALL THIS NUMBER IF ANYONE KNOW ANYTHING AND IF ANYONE CAN KEEP UP TO DATE WITH ME 504- 301- 5497
Does anyone know a family named Lubrano? Victor Lubrano, Jr.They live at 2800 Lloyds Avenue, Chalmette, LA
email me d.graham42@verizon.net
TO MARY:
We live on Riverland Drive.. (3500 block) Do you know the name of the older lady who was going to saty home with her dog? We might know her.
Looking for the Paternostro family, also the Mary Burgard family, Anthony Torranto family.
d.graham42@verizon.net
To EL:
She is Margie Ament and lives at 2704 Riverland. I feel sure that she stayed. Any info you may will be so appreciated.
Did you guys evacuate? I'm glad you're safe.
TO: EL & To: MARY,
I haven't heard a thing about Margie.. I'm so very worried that she is stranded in her home. Does ANYONE know ANYTHING about 2704 Riverland Drive in Chalmette?
I'm a junior at Chalmette high. For anyone who is looking for the wetzel family we are fine at our uncles. I want to know if anyone knows if anyone has any estimates on when we will be able to go home. I know there is so much damage for those of you who are like me you may not have your home, or any possisions.... you have your life and family. For those of you who have lost either of the latter may you rest in peace and for those of you who have last family my condolences. I miss home, and all the great people of the community. I hope I will see some of you soon!! Stay safe everyone!!
Sondra
My name is Mario and can ne 1 help me?? i want 2 see a pic of my house .. I live at 2413 Meraux Lane in Violet I live close to Story Park and Deer Creek also by Winn Dixi
When was these pictures made? Do you have any from Delambert St.and St. Avide? Thanks
We lived at 2428 Riverland Dr for many years. In 1985, my husband retired from Kaiser and me from School, and moved away to Vacherie, LA. I guess it was a premanition. No damage here. We knew many people in Chalmette. I worked at CHS and Arabi Park Middle. Our prayers are with you all!
My brother is in Houston anxious to hear about their place on 2800 Riverland dr. in Chalmette. I noticed a couple post here from people in that area. They are Donnie & Marie Pizzuto. They are safe. Any word on that street?
Please reply to Frances:
robi492@bellsouth.net
My daughter is very worried about a friend Mary Zeigler Cochrane. I live (lived) on Palmisano Blvd. and we have the oil spill too! Will we be able to get out some personal stuff before they bulldoze everything? I am also looking for the Gelvins-any one of them, especially Elise.
Reply: eglemama05@yahoo.com
CASH REWARD Does anyone know where the dogs left at chalmette high school went? last seen aug.31. I am desperaterly looking for a male shih-tzu. tan color, please.
Tiffany dore' said........
I cant belive that this happen to st.bernard. this never happen in 40 years it is just hard to get rid of what happen
