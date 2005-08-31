Wednesday, August 31, 2005
About Me
- Name: Richerson
- Location: Houston, Texas, United States
Tina and Steven are St. Bernard Parish ex-patriots living in Houston, TX. We both graduated from AJ (Classes of '90 and '94 respectively) and moved on afterward, but our hearts and our families are still in St. Bernard.
49 Comments:
The one that says the church is St. Mark's elementary school in between Corinne and Mumphrey Rd.(my street)
I recommend this site for checking in and trying to find friends and loved ones...
http://www.katrinacheckin.org/
i'm looking for my mother diane wells and my grandparents nina and eddie selvage. ola fayarrd is probably with them. diane was on jackson st in st bernard parish. please if anyone knows were they are tell them jennifer grathouse is ok and the kids and bobby too. i want to take her with me. i don't know how to use these things. our house is gone and my family went to different places. if you know me or if you know where my mom is please respond.
I am looking for Capt. Jimmy Bartholomae w/ the St. Bernard sheriffs dept.I am his sister, my parents and his wife and children are very concerned. I was the last to speak to him at 2:30pm on Mon. He was in the court house tring to get someone to get people out. If anyone has word of hime after that time please call my cell 225-335-7895
can somebody tell me something about jacob drive. my name is sherrie and i dont have a clue about my house.iam at a friends house in abbeville,la. and the little pictures they do have on the st. bernard website you cant really make somethings out.i would really appreciate any help.thanks and kept safe.
THIS IS SHELLEY BROWN, THE BALD HEADED MAN IS MY DAD, MICKEY BROWN.. HE IS WITH MY TWO UNCLES GERALD BARBE, EMILE BARBE AND TWO ELDERLY GRANDPARENTS EMILE AND DORIS BARBE..
PLEASE NO ONE IS ALLOWING OUR FRIENDS WITH BOATS TO GET THROUGH!!!
THEY DON'T HAVE WATER OR FOOD, WATER WENT RUSHING UP SO FAST.. ALL THEY COULD DO WAS RUN UPSTAIRS!!!
IT'S CORINNE AVE. 3841 IN THE CUL DE SAC DOWN THE STREET FROM ST. MARK CHURCH AND SCHOOL
PLEASE CALL, I'M IN A OHIO HILTON HOTEL.. 419-381-6800 ROOM 505 IN BUS. CENTER RIGHT NOW ON COMPUTER
Does anyone know where he saw this? I know he saw it on the TV, but what station? We have been looking forever for something like this.
THE PICS WERE TAKEN OFF A TV SCREEN, KHOU-TV IN HOUSTON I BELIEVE.. ERIC PAULSEN W/WWL TV FLEW OVER CHALMETTE, THEY ZOOMED IN ON MY DAD AND GODFATHER HANGING OUT THE DORMER WINDOWS OF OUR HOUSE.. ERIC WAS IN THE KHOU HELICOPTER, BUT HE IS W/WWL.
THE MAN THAT SAW THESE ON TV TOOK DIGITAL PICS OF HIS TV SCREEN
I am Liz, my father owns dittos. Our family is safe. I just viewed the pics of sonic and walgreens which is where dittos is located. We are looking for info on family members that stayed behind in braithwaite / canarvan. wondering if anyone has info about rescue in that area particularly by lyn dean's boats.
Our prayers go out to all of our neighbors, friends, customers, their families and community.
God Bless
Looking for Wayne Lorino and Michael Salisbury stayed in Chalmette and St. Bernard. Any info on the shelters in those areas or how we can get a list.
Rnaym1@aol.com
Does anyone know if Jason Moldhauner made it to a shelter. He lived a couple streets back Corinne
"Richardson" said this was seen on a Houston station over Time Warner cable. I contacted a person at TW Cable in Houston and asked if they could make the entire video available over the Internet. I update this site as I get more info
We are so glad to see these pictures of Mickey Brown and his in-laws. We have just been a mess since we last talked to Mickey on Sunday evening. My 90 year old mother, Mickey's grandmother, is here with me close to San Antonio, and was about to have a nervous breakdown. We are all very close to Mickey and were so afraid for him. Now that we know that he is okay we can finally begin to breathe a little more normally. We have been glued to CNN since Sunday. Hope they are rescued very soon since they have no food or water and the elder Barbe's are not in real good health.
my father's boss tried sent two boats to st. bernard to rescue mickey brown and four family members and were turned down.
they were told they needed to be with an official..
SOMEONE LET THESE PEOPLE THROUGH.. OUR FAMILY'S LIVES ARE ON THE LINES.. THAT IS ABSOLUTELY HORRENDOUS!
THAT'S MY DAD, MICKEY BROWN IN THOSE PICS AND MY GODFATHER, GERALD BARBE.. WHY HASN'T SOMEONE GOTTEN TO THEM YET.. WE HAVE TWO ELDERLY PEOPLE IN THE HOUSE AND ANOTHER ADULT!
Has anyone heard from Dr.Bryan Bertucci? He is the Coroner of St.Bernard Parish and was in Chalmetter Medical Center for the hurricane. We have unconfirmed reports that he and approx. 500 others were airlifted from the roof of the hospital (maybe yesterday?). Where are they? Any information would be appreciated. If you are in contact with St.Bernard officials, please pass on our evacuation number in North Carolina - Theresa at 828.225.3279 or 828.337.2213. It would mean the world to us to hear from him!
THANK YOU & GOD BLESS!
P.S. The rest of our family is FINE, thank God.
This is Melody LeBlanc. My husband Robert works for SBPG and is there trying to help save anyone they can. I know he is safe b/c I got an email from him. My whole family is safe he is the only one that is there. We are all waiting for his safe return.
Our prayers are with evryon who is still there helping and in need of help.
What is Robert LeBlanc's email address? Can he still communicate through email?? Please contact me at theresatruxillo@hotmail.com if you think he can. We would REALLY appreciate it!
We still have not heard from my dad, Dr.Bryan Bertucci.
Shelley, Mrs.Alice, Jordan, and Christian - please know that we are praying for you and for all. We'll keep you posted as we get any information.
Does anyone know about Volpe drive? My two brothers and family were there in a house before the storm. I am praying that they made it to a shelter or were rescued. Their names are Roy Schlosser, Hank Schlosser and his wife Teresa and their children Ashley, Chris and Mike. Thank God I found this, this is the first place I have seen pictures from an area where my family was, and looking at comments has given me more hope than I had an hour ago. Thank you so much for putting them up.
Linda Strickland
Hey LizCat..It's Brandon. I am in Baghdad but have seen whats happened. Im sorry for the loss of our Parish. We will coming home from here in about 3 weeks. I know alot fo guys with me are planning on helping out. We will try and get this under control. Take care. We love you all.
Bradnon Brewer
We received word last night that CMC is finally being taken care of. My dad, Dr.Bertucci, is supposedly in the St.B jail operating a make-shift hospital there. Other staff members and stranded civilians on the roof of CMC were supposed to be rescued today (Thurs). Text messaging has been getting through better than voicemail, for those of you still trying to reach loved ones. However, we have had no diret communication with anyone in the parish. Our updates are all from outside the parish.
Please keep posting info! Thanks!
FAMILY HAS BEEN RESCUED..
NO WORD ON THEIR CONDITION OR WHERE THEY HAVE BEEN TAKEN.
We got word late last night that the same chopper that captured Mickey Brown and family in these pics hanging out of the windows of our Corinne Ave home in Chalmette on Tues. went back late Wed. and somehow captured more video of the entire family (5) being pulled out of the front dormer window of our home. I heard it was on wwltv.com, but haven't seen the video.
If anyone knows anything, please email me sbrown@kplctv.com or slblsu@aol.com or you may call 419-381-6800 room #505.
To the Bertucci family.
So happy to hear about Dr. Bryan.
Thanks for your prayers.
We have heard that people from Chalmette are being taken on ferries up river to Algiers and then possibly to the Pete Maravich Assembly Ctr on the LSU campus.
Have you heard anything???
rscauthen@aol.com
We have family from Delille Street in Chalmette living with us in Flower Mound Texas! If anyone has any information or is looking for information on the Gioe family please call us in Texas. We want to hear from you if you can give us any updates on the condition of Delille Street or any of the Gioe families. please call (972) 355-3424 the Cauthen family in Flower Mound, TX.
God Bless everyone affected by this tragedy!
Our neighbors, Raymond Frey and his son Adam and another relative of theirs also did not evacuate our Corinne Ave. neighborhood.
We heard their relative with them had a brain aneuryism. Does anyone know if they have been rescued???
Please tell officials to look for them. They are in the last block of Corinne Ave. probably about seven houses past the stop sign at Corinne and Magistrate. It's a two story red brick home on the right hand side.. two large brick columns in the front of the house.
PLEASE PASS THIS ON.
I am trying to get some information on the condition in the Riverbend Subdivision area. My mother in law is on the corner of Riverbend and Louis. Any info would be greatly appreciated.
Has anyone heard from Travis Labeche, Derral Young, Ryain Reed, Clemson Buras, or anyone from Andrew Jackson High School. These 4 people (last heard) stayed. Please Comment Back Former student worried about freinds.
Does anyone know anything about any parish officials besides Polly Boudreaux. What about the neighborhoods of norton avenue in & parish drive in arabi, Packenham avenue in chalmette, Meraux lane, in Violet and olive Branch Emporium on Judge Perez in Chalmette This is Charlene & Johnny e-mail us at rwkchs@yahoo.com (contact Rebecca Kennedy) or emporiumo@bellsouth.net (contact Charlene or Johnny walsh) or slawdog334@hotmail.com (Dale wood & Amy Smith).
My heart goes out to all of you who are coping with this first hand.
BRANDON BREWER, MY FAMILY IS SAFE AND WE ARE PRAYING FOR YOUR SAFE RETURN. OUR PARISH WILL RECOVER BECAUSE WE ARE "DA PARISH" AND HAVE A GREAT COMMUNITY. FROM ALL OF US, THANK YOU GUYS. STAY SAFE.
WE LOVE YOU GUYS TOO. WE WILL MEET AGAIN IN "DA PARISH".
LIZCAT
Thanks for sharing the images and I hope you locate all the folks your looking for,
looking for Marti family (Sandra, Russel, and Chris) Contact Michele Kael @ 601 783 3984
My Sister Meredith Appleton and Maurice Leidinger have been rescued and are waiting for a plane to boston (in houston now). They arrived by bus at 2:30 am 09/02/05
Mickey Brown and Emile Barbe Sr. hitched rides in the back of pickup trucks from the New Orleans area to Alexandria, LA.
This morning they are okay.. my uncle Emile though is very upset, he hasn't heard from his girlfriend, Linda Beck, since before the storm. She lives in Cypress Gardens near Hannan High and Jumonville. She rode out the storm on her own.
My grandparents, Doris and Emile Barbe (in their 80s) have been through the ringer, waiting for hours in the rain for a bus to Houston. They arrived around 3:00 a.m. there at the Astrodome with their son Gerald Barbe and are now with family in Houston.
We heard St. Bernard is not getting help from the outside.. our family friends are the ones that picked them up in their own boat.. if not, they would still be in our Corinne Ave. home.
I am looking for Terry Peters and family, they live on Genie Street in Meraux. If anyone has any information could you please contact lmontgomery@meetingmatrix.com? Thank you very much!
Looking for Linda Beck.. Lawrence Street in Meraux, LA
Please call 985-713-4984 or hotel number 419-381-6800 room 505.
Thank you.
I am trying toset up a runway in Chalmette....I am thinking that the kaiser entrance road will work for that....any help or ideas >>>barryair@cox.net
337-315-0829
I am trying to set up a tempory airport in chalmette at the kaiser aluminum entrance road...any connections, ideas, or suggestions will be apreciated
Barry Tanner
337-315-0829
barryair@cox.net
Please help - I am looking for a blind couple who live on Veronica St. Names are Lizzie and Jay Crosby. Does anyone know of their whereabouts or have seen or heard any info on them. Please if anyone knows any info please contact me.
Thanks alot and very much appreciated.
Angie Meyer
504-415-2119
slu429@aol.com
I am looking for my father, William (Billy)CANNON, who is 81 and a diabetic. He lived on Krell St. in St. Bernard. No one has heard from him. He lived with his stepson and their family. I heard from another source that one of the Senators evacuated lots of the residents himself in big boat. Do you know where they were sent, or any shelters listings?
Contact: Linda Goodwin aT lsgoodwin27@yahoo.com
Hey steven it is stephanie (from cheerleanding) i jus wanted 2 let u no dat everybody dat i knew dat stayed are alrite so ur friends r prob. ok if u never foundout about them yet. well e-mail me with information on where u r at nd all of dat! I am glad u r ok! (e-mail): steffanieblaire@hotmail.com
2329 e fanz rd st bernard la
has anyone heard how bad it is
kathy and richard pope are fine and in alvin,texas kathy worked at
winn dixie #1432 on parish rd contact gstrawhun @ sbcglobal.net
if anyone that worked with kathy
contact me
stephen eagles its julia just wanted to let you know that Nick Koepp, Kristine Carline, Dominic Tucker, Monica Rome, Ashley Leach, Chelsea Lanning, Ashley Roberts, Sgt. Cargo and Mrs Schneller are all ok and are safe
Any one with info on Lt. Col Hays or TSgt Weatherspoon could you please let me know at rotclover2003@yahoo.com thanks
Hey Tina,
I've been trying so hard to find y'all! Please email me to let me know everybody is ok and give me phone numbers to contact y'all. We are all ok, but have lost everything too. So happy to find you here.
Love Denise, Manny, Brandi, and Alexis
Nesie999@yahoo.com
looking for anyone in the Pecar family from Acock st.in Arabi.
this is sad to see my hometone like that and didnt even notice us on the map
Post a Comment
