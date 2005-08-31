Tara's answer
We took these pictures from the TV. It is Time Warner Cable Channel 76 in Houston. WWL was broadcasting until about 10:30 last night.
This is a compilation of St. Bernard Parish images from a variety of media. To see satellite images of the area, visit Google Earth.
22 Comments:
Thanks for the info here and for the info from the others on the other comment area. We're trying to find that video now so that we can check on our house on the corner of Palmisano and Genie.
Has anyone seen Tommy Scanlan? We are relatives in Florida and can't get in contact with him.
Thank you for the info and the pics. We're in Monroe and can't get any info on St. Bernard on the news. I live farther down than Chalmette, in Toca. but these pics give me an idea of what to expect around my home. Thanks again
Celeste Melerine
i live down the stret from walgreens and sonic which is west josephine st i live on 709 w.josephine st. my house is under the water i hope my things in the house are fine i don't know where my mom is right now but i wish i knew i hope to go home soon and go to school and see my friends who i am grieving over please some one help me .... Brittany strehle 17 hometown chalmette can be reached at 504-247-5846
we are working on getting you guys a video of the broadcast that we were taking the pictures from last night. i will try to take a picture of the houston chronicle front page. It shows Chalmette at the corner of Paris and Judge Perez, where the two Shell gas stations are.
Curious about Lyndell Drive between Judge P and Peoples. Graduated Chalmette '69 living in Houston.
--CadillacPat--
Curious about Lyndell Dr. between Judge P. and Peoples. Also status of Kaiser smokestack. '69 grad Chalmette High living in Houston.
CadillacPat@houston.rr.com
TOMMY SCANLAN is safe with his wife, Cherie, and his mom Beverly in Houston. I am his sister-in-law and am with him. You can email me at lebouef234@aol.com if you want to contact him.
Lori LeBouef
Blog Master - a thousand thank yous for this information. It is not happy news but it is accurate. Reppel family from Lena Dr. is safe in TX. Any information about Lynn Oaks school would be appreciated. Thanks again. Jeffrey jeffreynreppel@yahoo.com
Dose anyone know how much water is actually in Chalmette I heard 12 ft.
Does anyone have any photos of the Hopedale or Shell Beach area? We are trying to see if we still have a house down there or not. Nobody seems to be showing pictures of this area.
LOOKING FOR LINDA BECK.. lives near Hannan High School in the Cypress Gardens area on Lawrence Street in Meraux.
Please call 985-713-4984 or email sbrown@kplctv.com or slblsu@aol.com
RE: Lynn Oaks School
I don't have much information, but I do know that the water levels exceeded the 1st floor, onto the 2nd level. Additionally, I just learned that the water level is dropping in that area - although it's not enough to be able to get a vehicle through.
I am related to the Dean's and this information came directly from them. Hope it helps, Braithe
Fellow St Bernard people,
I am trying to find about about some people that were still there during the hurricane. They lived on Paul drive-I heard that a bad tornado wiped out the jummonville subdivision next to paul drive prior to the water rising from my mother's brother (parish road superintendant). Did anyone hear about the Nicolosi family that was in that area? Also ms josephine cure-elderly that was staying in plantation subdivision-poydras?? please respond if you know anything about this. thank you
Has anyone seen Vincent Prats. He was last seen in St. Bernard High School as a shelter. He is a stocky man with blonde hair and blue eyes and he is in his 50s. Please if anyone has any informations about his where abouts good or bad. We have to know. Thanks
Tammy Martin,
Are you the same Tammy that lived in christi park?
My Grandmother lives in Poydras on Kelly Rd. Some of my family stayed and they reported 3-4 feet on Kelly Rd.
Casey Robin
I am looking for my son Thomas St. Germain and his family his father is Kenny St. Germain and Step mother is Sherry. They lived on Despaux.
my email is georgia@cybertime.net
brittany hayy it's me kasondra remeber me neways i hope your mom is ok. where are you staying at right na? me n ma family were in kinder louisiana but na were in knoxville tennessee. i hope your doin ok n believe me i want to go home soon to n hope all ma frens are ok wen u get this write me bak at gangstagurlkasondra504@yahoo.com
