Tina and Steven are St. Bernard Parish ex-patriots living in Houston, TX. We both graduated from AJ (Classes of '90 and '94 respectively) and moved on afterward, but our hearts and our families are still in St. Bernard.
9 Comments:
If anyone has any pictures or imformation about Jackson Blvd behind the court house would geatly appreciate it....Irene
God Bless Us All !!!!!!
does anyone know where ashly ansardi,ben ansardi, greta ansardi, and brandon ansardi are has anyone heard of them or about them if so please contact me at gangstagurlkasondra504@yahoo.com
does anyone know of edward willis he lived in the st. bernard manor with his girlfriend elanor cazanave? if so contact me at gangstagurlkasondra504@yahoo.com
If anyone has pictures of old arabi or around lyndell dr.please post them. Also I'm looking for Paul Molinary & his family, also Sheryl Barnes. Please contact me
....... Laurie
lagirl412@yahoo.com
I am looking for pictures of the 3300 block of Tournefort Street (behind Eckerd's or CVS) I have not been able to get home yet to see the damages for myself.
Thank You,
Gary (gt70043@yahoo.com)
i was wondering if anyone has any pictures around 2530 fenelon st. if so email them to me @ k-n-silva@hotamil.com
does anyone know or have any info on grays trailor park,we live there and are in virginia now .please emailme thanks so much . broshauling@
msn.com
Want9ng to make sure that Jack and Julie White and Family are ok. They are from around Violet. Not sure how to get in touch with them now. If you know they are ok or how to get in touch E Mail me at:
lockem62@yahoo.com (I am Rhonda's friend Mary) Thanks!!!!
I have many family members that victims of Katrina.
to all residents of St Bernard,
You will be remembered in my prayers.
GOD BLESS YOU ALL!
