Monday, September 05, 2005

Anonymous Anonymous said...

If anyone has any pictures or imformation about Jackson Blvd behind the court house would geatly appreciate it....Irene

God Bless Us All !!!!!!

Blogger kasondra said...

does anyone know where ashly ansardi,ben ansardi, greta ansardi, and brandon ansardi are has anyone heard of them or about them if so please contact me at gangstagurlkasondra504@yahoo.com

Blogger kasondra said...

does anyone know of edward willis he lived in the st. bernard manor with his girlfriend elanor cazanave? if so contact me at gangstagurlkasondra504@yahoo.com

Anonymous laurie said...

If anyone has pictures of old arabi or around lyndell dr.please post them. Also I'm looking for Paul Molinary & his family, also Sheryl Barnes. Please contact me
....... Laurie
lagirl412@yahoo.com

Anonymous Anonymous said...

I am looking for pictures of the 3300 block of Tournefort Street (behind Eckerd's or CVS) I have not been able to get home yet to see the damages for myself.

Thank You,

Gary (gt70043@yahoo.com)

Anonymous Anonymous said...

i was wondering if anyone has any pictures around 2530 fenelon st. if so email them to me @ k-n-silva@hotamil.com

Anonymous shannon said...

does anyone know or have any info on grays trailor park,we live there and are in virginia now .please emailme thanks so much . broshauling@
msn.com

Anonymous Anonymous said...

Want9ng to make sure that Jack and Julie White and Family are ok. They are from around Violet. Not sure how to get in touch with them now. If you know they are ok or how to get in touch E Mail me at:
lockem62@yahoo.com (I am Rhonda's friend Mary) Thanks!!!!

Anonymous Anonymous said...

I have many family members that victims of Katrina.
to all residents of St Bernard,
You will be remembered in my prayers.
GOD BLESS YOU ALL!

