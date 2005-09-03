Saturday, September 03, 2005

Buckaneer Villa

I just moved to Squadron, off of Evangeline/Patricia. Do you know if this is Buck. Villa North? Is this the water level for all of that area?
Thank you- Michelle LeBlanc

Im a fourteen year old and I play basketball for Chalmette Middle and I've lived on Deerfield and Evangline for five years and i just want to know something anything about my home. Please I just want to go home.

i live at 3522 evangeline and the water was at least 15 to 20 foot,
sorry you can't go home until you
rebuild.


cjw110@hotmail.com

i used to live on 3522 evangeline dr. i stayed for the hurricane. and it was not fun. i had to out my's mom window. well got to go.

