Saturday, September 03, 2005
5 Comments:
I just moved to Squadron, off of Evangeline/Patricia. Do you know if this is Buck. Villa North? Is this the water level for all of that area?
Thank you- Michelle LeBlanc
Im a fourteen year old and I play basketball for Chalmette Middle and I've lived on Deerfield and Evangline for five years and i just want to know something anything about my home. Please I just want to go home.
i live at 3522 evangeline and the water was at least 15 to 20 foot,
sorry you can't go home until you
rebuild.
cjw110@hotmail.com
i used to live on 3522 evangeline dr. i stayed for the hurricane. and it was not fun. i had to out my's mom window. well got to go.
