Sunday, September 04, 2005
- Name: Richerson
- Location: Houston, Texas, United States
Tina and Steven are St. Bernard Parish ex-patriots living in Houston, TX. We both graduated from AJ (Classes of '90 and '94 respectively) and moved on afterward, but our hearts and our families are still in St. Bernard.
3 Comments:
Looking for Teddy & Sandi TEAL & family
Dad is worried -please call collect if anyone knows the where abouts....830-626-6071
I used to live next door to the Teals on Octavia Dr. many years ago and have long since moved. Are they okay? I just found this post!
Dawn M. Miller
EosAtLast@aol.com
