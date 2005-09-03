Saturday, September 03, 2005
About Me
- Name: Richerson
- Location: Houston, Texas, United States
Tina and Steven are St. Bernard Parish ex-patriots living in Houston, TX. We both graduated from AJ (Classes of '90 and '94 respectively) and moved on afterward, but our hearts and our families are still in St. Bernard.
Previous Posts
- Chalmette Vista from St. B Hwy Nat'...
- Buckaneer Villa
- Satellite Image of Chalmette
- Tara's answer
- Photos of St. Bernard Parish After Katrina
- Homes Floating
- House That Men are Trapped In. Reporter Calling ...
- 2nd Man Trapped
- Man trapped in Home
- Corinne-Compagna Area
1 Comments:
hey i am lookin for brandi watson. if anyone knows her email me at prep1gurl@yahoo.com
Post a Comment
<< Home