Monday, September 05, 2005

Joe Licciardi




















Rescued
















Safe




















Plane on home in Chalmette

posted by Richerson at 10:05 PM

3 Comments:

Anonymous Anonymous said...

THIS HOUSE IS ON PLAZA DR IN CHALMETTE THIS PLANE HAS BEEN THERE FOR YEARS THIS PERSON WAS WORKING TO GET THIS PLANE RESTORED
THIS WAS NOT PUT THERE BY KATRINA
I KNOW THIS BECAUSE I LIVE ON PLAZA DR.

L.F.LUC

12:27 PM  
Blogger Mandy said...

I was just wondering if anyone night have any information or any pictures of the 3800 block of Lyndell Drive. Would be greatly appreciated.

1:15 PM  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

Well, it is 11-27-2005 and this would have been the first air accident I've heard of during the hurricane

1:40 AM  

Post a Comment

<< Home