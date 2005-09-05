Monday, September 05, 2005
About Me
- Name: Richerson
- Location: Houston, Texas, United States
Tina and Steven are St. Bernard Parish ex-patriots living in Houston, TX. We both graduated from AJ (Classes of '90 and '94 respectively) and moved on afterward, but our hearts and our families are still in St. Bernard.
Previous Posts
- Additional Pictures
- Cars on top of homes in St. Bernard
- More Pictures Thanks to Brian Deubler
- Deubler's Home Home Depot ...
- Chalmette Vista from St. B Hwy Nat'...
- Buckaneer Villa
- Satellite Image of Chalmette
- Tara's answer
- Photos of St. Bernard Parish After Katrina
- Homes Floating
3 Comments:
THIS HOUSE IS ON PLAZA DR IN CHALMETTE THIS PLANE HAS BEEN THERE FOR YEARS THIS PERSON WAS WORKING TO GET THIS PLANE RESTORED
THIS WAS NOT PUT THERE BY KATRINA
I KNOW THIS BECAUSE I LIVE ON PLAZA DR.
L.F.LUC
I was just wondering if anyone night have any information or any pictures of the 3800 block of Lyndell Drive. Would be greatly appreciated.
Well, it is 11-27-2005 and this would have been the first air accident I've heard of during the hurricane
Post a Comment
<< Home