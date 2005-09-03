Saturday, September 03, 2005

More Pictures Thanks to Brian Deubler

The following pictures were posted by Brian Deubler on www.nola.com.

posted by Richerson at 8:34 AM

10 Comments:

Blogger Survivor (AKA Dick Tolar) said...

8:52 AM  
Anonymous l adcock said...

do you know anything about
the area of 37 coffee dr in chalemette or 415 east solidelle st, or golden drive in chalemette ,or lacost lane it;s a trailer court..

8:21 AM  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

I went to school with Brian, so if anyone catches up to him, tell him I said hello, and that I hope he and his family are OK.

Billy Schneider
Invercargill, New Zealand
shifting_paradigm1@yahoo.com

9:01 PM  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

HEllo all, if by any chance anyne has information on Corrine dr Campagna and Gennnie ave .. we would apreciate teh information ... please send email at zamorajj@hotmail.com ... our home is that area, we have been vlessed to be in teh houston area now,

Thanks

4:07 AM  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

what about karen dr. and jacob dr. , center st. in arabi??

10:01 PM  
Blogger Fayby Baby said...

Brian~
Hope all of you family got out safe! I haven't seen you since CF Rowley days, but your name is one of the few I still remember! My brothers knew Charlie from the Boyscouts. All of the Cadwallader's got out safely. However, their homes, like yours, are gone!

Thanks for the pictures--no where else have I been able to see anything that comes close to showing the devisatation in St. Bernard Parish!

Fay Cadwallader

3:00 PM  
Anonymous timi taaffe said...

duebler you took pictures of everything all around the shop, except the shop! dont come lookin for no green onion sausage when i get home. love ya, timi

8:36 PM  
Anonymous Theresa Currie said...

If anyone has information about water levels or current conditions of Jupiter Dr. next to chalmette medical center or Gallo next to Par 3 please email me at Blonebabe113@aol.com. To everyone that knows me I miss you Cassi, Kacie, Nick, Ashleigh, and Lacie please call me I love my STB Hot gurls!!!

8:04 AM  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

The St Claud Hieghts district of Arabi has been serverly devistated. There are many houses off the blocks OR just "missing" I hope all of our elderly residents in the area made it out. Center Street had quite a few houses move around there lots. The water also was as high as the ceilings. hope the best for all see everyone home eventually

1:00 AM  
Anonymous Anonymous said...

trying to get in touch with brian dubler this is philip gurganus joeys friend please email me pgurganus103@yahoo.com

11:44 PM  

