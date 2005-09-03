This is a compilation of St. Bernard Parish images from a variety of media. To see satellite images of the area, visit Google Earth.
posted by Richerson at 8:34 AM
do you know anything aboutthe area of 37 coffee dr in chalemette or 415 east solidelle st, or golden drive in chalemette ,or lacost lane it;s a trailer court..
I went to school with Brian, so if anyone catches up to him, tell him I said hello, and that I hope he and his family are OK.Billy SchneiderInvercargill, New Zealandshifting_paradigm1@yahoo.com
HEllo all, if by any chance anyne has information on Corrine dr Campagna and Gennnie ave .. we would apreciate teh information ... please send email at zamorajj@hotmail.com ... our home is that area, we have been vlessed to be in teh houston area now,Thanks
what about karen dr. and jacob dr. , center st. in arabi??
Brian~Hope all of you family got out safe! I haven't seen you since CF Rowley days, but your name is one of the few I still remember! My brothers knew Charlie from the Boyscouts. All of the Cadwallader's got out safely. However, their homes, like yours, are gone! Thanks for the pictures--no where else have I been able to see anything that comes close to showing the devisatation in St. Bernard Parish!Fay Cadwallader
duebler you took pictures of everything all around the shop, except the shop! dont come lookin for no green onion sausage when i get home. love ya, timi
If anyone has information about water levels or current conditions of Jupiter Dr. next to chalmette medical center or Gallo next to Par 3 please email me at Blonebabe113@aol.com. To everyone that knows me I miss you Cassi, Kacie, Nick, Ashleigh, and Lacie please call me I love my STB Hot gurls!!!
The St Claud Hieghts district of Arabi has been serverly devistated. There are many houses off the blocks OR just "missing" I hope all of our elderly residents in the area made it out. Center Street had quite a few houses move around there lots. The water also was as high as the ceilings. hope the best for all see everyone home eventually
trying to get in touch with brian dubler this is philip gurganus joeys friend please email me pgurganus103@yahoo.com
Tina and Steven are St. Bernard Parish ex-patriots living in Houston, TX. We both graduated from AJ (Classes of '90 and '94 respectively) and moved on afterward, but our hearts and our families are still in St. Bernard.
