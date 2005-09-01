Satellite Image of Chalmette
This is a link to a satellite image of Chalmette. It shows Chalmette from AJ to Murphy Oil. You can see roof damage on AJ and CHS. AJ looks as though it will need to be completely rebuilt. I'm contacting the company with a plea that they publish more images of the rest of St. Bernard.
22 Comments:
Does anyone have information about 2100 block of Margaret Lane, Meraux or 2300 Block of Charles Drive, Chalmette, La.
The following people are safe, write to me at dotcst13@cia-g.com if you wish additional info-
Brandie/Darryl/Hailee Spadoni, Nicky Spadoni & children, David Spadoni and family, Claire/Dave Scholar, John/Jacqueline Perez.
If anyone knows anything about Genie Street Residents, specifically Terry Peters and his family, could you please reply to lmontgomery@meetingmatrix.com? There is a whole company of people worried about him. Thank you!
Looking for Steven & Michelle Simpson and their 2 daughters. They lived on Octavia behind CHS.
Any info, please contact 504-220-3354 or text 504-616-3083.
Looking for Steven & Michelle Simpson and their 2 daughters. They lived on Octavia near Waterboard and CHS. Please notify 504-220-3354 or text 504-616-3083.
Wife and young children looking for husband/father. Steve Melerine who lives on Wisconsin St. Please give us some information!
Does anyone have information about the Econolodge on Paris Road? My brother, Philip Weber, lives on a boat named "Maude Skinner"in a marina behind the hotel. He stayed there during Katrina and we have not heard from him since.
I am a friend of the Aquilo family who lived on Dauterine St. in Chalmette. Pauline Aquilo and all of her children and grandchildren evacuated safely and are in Mississippi tonight. They are still mising some family members so if you have any info please leave here and I will pass on to them.
Does anyone have any information about Plantation Village in Poydras. I lived behind Gauthier Elementary School.
Does anyone know anything about Plantation Village in Poydras Louisiana. It is located by J. F. Gauthier Elementary School.
Does anyone have any information about Plantation Village in Poydras. I lived behind Gauthier Elementary School.
does anyone have any information about maryann mobile home trailer park. i lived there and i am looking for any information i can find out about this particular area. please inform me if you can on the subject. thanks cindy jellicar@yahoo.com
IF ANYONE KNOWS IF VANCE & ARLENE HUGHES & THEIR SON VANCE IS OK. PLS LET US KNOW.
VANCE IS A VERY SPECIAL PERSON TO US HERE IN WV.
CONTACT 304-273-0285 OR EMAIL VSOOK@CHARTER.NET
TKS,
VICKI
Does anyone have info about the Sugar Mill Apartments that are located at the end of Judge Perez in St. Bernard, LA?
this community has been throgh some hard times but never like this everday i log on to the innernet to fine pictures of my home in arabi but never can fine any i cry evertime i see what everone has gone through the suviors and the people who did not suvior if anyone has pic. of arabi plz put the on the innernet i would be greatful good luck to all
Sandra Gibson, call Josie 504-554-7136
what was the website you got under to see the satelitte images of aj because i went to school ther before the storm and was wondering where i can see pictures of it. is it true that it caught on fire after the hurricane hit???
hi, we went to baton rouge today for a meeting at the state capitol building for all St.Bernard residents. They say that every home in St.Bernard Parish has had water in it and they may let the people back in after they clean the muck from the streets. they said the water should be gone after today. residents wanting to go back in have to have shots, boots, gloves, masks and their car will have to be detoxed on the way out. we pulled up some sat. views on noaa.com or noaa.gov last night and I am unable to get their tonight. does anyone know what happened to this site. kathleen at
kmcxintee@aol.com
DOES ANY ONE KNOW ABOUT THE TRAILER PARK AT 2000 LACOSTE CIRCLE ON THE ST. BERNARD HWY. MY MOTHERS TRAILER SITS ON THE VERY FRONT OF THIS PARK. PLEASE SOMEONE EMAIL ME AT sassy139@charter.net thanks Kim Wilkie in Gaffney, S.c. 29340
Does anyone have information on Jupiter Dr. next to chalmette medical center or Gallo Dr. 4 blocks from chalmette high school if so email information to blondebabe113@aol.com. Also, if anyone has heard from Lacie Holden, Cassi Brady, Nick Trosclair, Mario Picollo, please contact me. If my friends read this and you knwo who you are I love and miss you guys so so much. To my family ashliegh, mommie, harry, andrew, I miss and love you so much, please everyone email or try to get ahold of me. Just to let you know i'm ok adn in Florida with my dad.
anyone with any information on the Tims family. Barney, Bea, Will, Bryon. Also the Corso family from Chalmette area please contact Sue or Charles. Love you. 1-800-896-0083
any one from chalmette middle email me johnnysmamii@yahoo.com
HELLO, I would like to know do they have african amercian students and teachers at JF Gauthier School in ST. Bernard,la. Also is Bayou Rd. a safe street to live on. I am ready to purchase my first home in that neighborhood.
Post a Comment
<< Home