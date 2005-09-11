Sunday, September 11, 2005
- Name: Richerson
- Location: Houston, Texas, United States
Tina and Steven are St. Bernard Parish ex-patriots living in Houston, TX. We both graduated from AJ (Classes of '90 and '94 respectively) and moved on afterward, but our hearts and our families are still in St. Bernard.
Hi Tina, Thanks for all your work getting pics and posting them. I now longer live there either but this has been one of my links home. This is Tina Gardner who went to school with you please email me Mommy130@att.net
I am looking for information on arabi and lexington subdivision
please e4- mail me at
roxannemelerine@newton-associates.com
i am trying to locate terry nunez and family
call me 985-727-3368
let me know if you are okay or need any help
http://nolaanarcha.blogspot.com/2011/06/in-chalmette-if-race-obscures-class-in.html
